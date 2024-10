Typhoon Trami Forms East of Philippines, Moving Westward

The Japan News

A tropical cyclone east of the Philippines turned into a typhoon at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Typhoon Trami, also referred to as Typhoon No. 20, was moving west at around 30 kph, according to the agency. Its central pressure was 994 hectopascals, and the maximum instantaneous wind speed was 25 meters per second (90 kph).