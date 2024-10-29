Typhoon Kong-rey to Approach Okinawa’s Sakishima Islands on Thursday
13:25 JST, October 29, 2024
The large Typhoon Kong-rey, was moving west-northwest at a speed of about 15 kilometers per hour east of the Philippines as of noon on Tuesday. It is expected to develop into a very strong typhoon and pass near the Sakishima Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, bringing strong winds and rain.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, as of noon on Tuesday, the central pressure of Typhoon Kong-rey was 960 hPa, and the maximum wind speed near the center was 40 m/s. After that, it is likely to develop to a central pressure of 925 hPa and the maximum wind speed of 50 m/s, and it is expected to pass south of the Sakishima Islands on Thursday.
Even if the course is distant, there is a high risk of rough seas with high waves and storms in Okinawa, mainly in the Sakishima Islands.
