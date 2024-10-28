Japan Election: Keiichi Ishii, Leader of Komeito, Loses his Seat
1:38 JST, October 28, 2024
Komeito leader Keiichi Ishii, 66, lost his seat in the Saitama Constituency No. 14.
Komeito will now be forced to make fundamental changes to its party management structure.
Ishii, who has held positions such as Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, had just been appointed as the party’s leader at the party convention in September, succeeding Natsuo Yamaguchi.
