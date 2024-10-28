Home>Politics>Elections

Japan Election: Keiichi Ishii, Leader of Komeito, Loses his Seat

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Keiichi Ishii, leader of Komeito, enters the vote counting center in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, at 10:25 p.m. Sunday with a stern expression on his face.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

1:38 JST, October 28, 2024

Komeito leader Keiichi Ishii, 66, lost his seat in the Saitama Constituency No. 14.

Komeito will now be forced to make fundamental changes to its party management structure.

Ishii, who has held positions such as Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, had just been appointed as the party’s leader at the party convention in September, succeeding Natsuo Yamaguchi.

