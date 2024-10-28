Typhoon Kong-rey Expected to Turn into Tropical Storm after Possible Pass Over Taiwan
13:24 JST, October 28, 2024
The large Typhoon Kong-rey is expected to turn into a tropical storm on Saturday in the East China Sea after a possible pass over Taiwan around Friday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The agency said that the typhoon, also referred to as Typhoon No. 21, was east of the Philippines as of 9 a.m. Monday. Its central pressure was 985 hectopascals and its maximum instantaneous wind speed was 35 meters per second, or 126 kph. The typhoon was moving west-northwest at a speed of 10 kph.
The agency added that after passing over Taiwan or nearby areas on Friday, the typhoon is expected to change course and travel northeast, turning into a tropical storm near the eastern coast of China on Saturday.
