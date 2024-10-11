Home>Society>Obituaries

Nobuyo Oyama, Doraemon Voice Actress Dies at 90; Voice of Japan’s Beloved Robot Cat for 26 Years

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Nobuyo Oyama in 2010

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:03 JST, October 11, 2024

Voice actress Nobuyo Oyama, who was the voice of beloved robot cat Doraemon for 26 years in the animated TV series “Doraemon,” died on Sept. 29, it has been learned. She was 90. A funeral was held with her close relatives.













