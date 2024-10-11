Nobuyo Oyama, Doraemon Voice Actress Dies at 90; Voice of Japan’s Beloved Robot Cat for 26 Years
14:03 JST, October 11, 2024
Voice actress Nobuyo Oyama, who was the voice of beloved robot cat Doraemon for 26 years in the animated TV series “Doraemon,” died on Sept. 29, it has been learned. She was 90. A funeral was held with her close relatives.
