Large Typhoon Kong-rey Emerges near Marianas Islands, Expected to Move Closer to South of Okinawa on Wednesday

The Japan News



A tropical cyclone has developed into a large-scale Typhoon Kong-Rey, also referred to as Typhoon No.21, on early Friday near Mariana islands, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced.

As of Friday 9 a.m., it moved toward northwest with the central pressure 996 hectopascals. Maximum instantaneous wind speed is 25 meters per second.

It is expected to move close to the south Okinawa on Wednesday.