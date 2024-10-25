Large Typhoon Kong-rey Emerges near Marianas Islands, Expected to Move Closer to South of Okinawa on Wednesday
12:49 JST, October 25, 2024
A tropical cyclone has developed into a large-scale Typhoon Kong-Rey, also referred to as Typhoon No.21, on early Friday near Mariana islands, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced.
As of Friday 9 a.m., it moved toward northwest with the central pressure 996 hectopascals. Maximum instantaneous wind speed is 25 meters per second.
It is expected to move close to the south Okinawa on Wednesday.
