Ancient Japan’s Shoso-In Treasures Exhibited in Nara; Cloisonne Mirror, Fish-Shaped Ornament Among Highlights

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors gaze at “Ogon Ruri Den Hai no Juniryo Kyo” (Twelve-Sided Silver Mirror with a Flower in Cloisonne and Gold) at the Nara National Museum in Nara on Saturday.

NARA — The 76th Annual Exhibition of Shoso-in Treasures kicked off on Saturday at the Nara National Museum in Nara.

The annual show featuring the treasures preserved in the Shoso-in Repository in the city showcases 57 items this year, many of which symbolize the glamorous Tenpyo culture that flourished in eighth-century Japan. Visitors took time to appreciate them on the opening day.

Some items using glass are drawing attention this year. One of the highlights is “Ogon Ruri Den Hai no Juniryo Kyo” (Twelve-Sided Silver Mirror with a Flower in Cloisonne and Gold), a rare mirror decorated gorgeously with the shippo cloisonne technique of baking on a glassy glaze.

Another item is an accessory in the shape of a fish, “Fukamidori Ruri no Uogata” (Dark Green Glass Fish-Shaped Ornament).

“The green color of the cloisonne on the mirror was beyond my imagination. I’m so happy to see it up close,” said Ken Uesaka, 57, a company employee from Hokuto, Yamanashi Prefecture. “The design is so elegant and modern that it could be used even today.”

The exhibition, organized by the museum, runs through Nov. 11 and is open daily during the period. Visitors must buy tickets in advance, reserving a specific date and time of entry. Tickets are available at Lawson Ticket among other vendors and methods.

The Yomiuri Shimbun is providing special support to the exhibition.