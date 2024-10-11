Japan’s Nihon Hidankyo Chosen to Receive Nobel Peace Prize (UPDATE 2)

The Japan News



Nihon Hidankyo, or Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, won the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to eradicate nuclear weapons, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced Friday.

The group is the second peace prize winner from Japan after former Prime Minister Eisaku Sato in 1974, and Japan’s 29th Nobel laureate overall. Its most recent predecessor is Syukuro Manabe of Princeton University, who won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2021.

“This grassroots movement of atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki, also known as Hibakusha, is receiving the Peace Prize for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again,” the Nobel Prize website states.

The prize of 11 million Swedish kronor will be given to the group.

The award ceremony will be held in Oslo on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Nobel Prize founder Alfred Nobel’s death.

The ceremonies for other Nobel prizes — in physiology or medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and economic sciences — will be held in Stockholm.