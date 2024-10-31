TEPCO Former Chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata Dies; Strongly Held Responsible for Nuclear Accident
11:24 JST, October 31, 2024
Tsunehisa Katsumata, who served as chairman of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. at the time of the 2011 nuclear disaster, has died at the age of 84, the company announced on Thursday.
After the accident at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, Katsumata was severely blamed about his responsibility as the chairman.
