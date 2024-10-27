Typhoon Kong-rey to Reach South of Okinawa on Thursday; JWA Urges High Alert for Strong Winds, Heavy Rain
17:03 JST, October 27, 2024
The large Typhoon Kong-rey, or Typhoon No. 21, was east of the Philippines and moving west-northwest at 20 kph as of 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Its central pressure is 990 hectopascals, with maximum wind speed near its center marking 20 meters per second (72 kph).
Kong-rey is expected to move east of the Philippines in a west-northwest direction by 3 p.m. Wednesday and reach south of Okinawa by 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the Japan Weather Association.
The association is urging people to be on high alert, as areas around the typhoon and in its path are expected to experience strong winds and heavy rain, while the sea areas it will cross may also develop severe rough seas.
