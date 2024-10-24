Japanese Art Historian Shuji Takashina Dies at 92

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Shuji Takashina in September, 2014

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japanese art historian Shuji Takashina, professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo and former director of the National Museum of Western Art, died of heart failure Oct. 17 at his home in Tokyo. He was 92.

In 1954, during his time as a graduate student at the University of Tokyo, Takashina studied on a French government scholarship at the University of Paris’ Institute of Art and Archaeology.

After returning to Japan, he worked at the National Museum of Western Art, located in Tokyo, and was then appointed a professor at the University of Tokyo.

Takashina retired from the university in 1992 and served as director of the national museum until 2000. He later worked as director at the Ohara Museum of Art in the city of Kurashiki in the western prefecture of Okayama.

Takashina wrote and translated many books. He received the Minister of Education Award for Fine Arts in 1972 for his book explaining the Renaissance.

He was awarded the Medal with Purple Ribbon in 2000 and the Order of Culture in 2012. Takashina was named a Person of Cultural Merit in 2005.

Takashina was appointed Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters and a Knight of the Legion of Honor by the French government for his long-term efforts in promoting cultural exchanges between Japan and France.