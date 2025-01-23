Ex-SMAP Members Say They ‘Cannot Find the Words’ Regarding Nakai’s Case
19:39 JST, January 23, 2025
The three former members of disbanded male pop group SMAP said Thursday they were not able to find the words to describe how they feel about the announcement that Masahiro Nakai, former leader of the group, would retire from show business over a scandal.
Goro Inagaki, Tsuyoshi Kusanagi and Shingo Katori released a statement from their agency that read: “It was so sudden that we have not come to terms with it yet, and we cannot find the words. We would like to refrain from speaking [about the matter]. We kindly ask for your understanding.”
