EX-SMAP Leader Masahiro Nakai to Retire over Scandal, Apologizes for Causing ‘Distress’
14:30 JST, January 23, 2025
Masahiro Nakai, former leader of disbanded male pop group SMAP, will retire from show business over a scandal, he announced in a post on his paid fan club website on Thursday.
In a message titled “An announcement I want to make quickly” on his website, he wrote: “I, Masahiro Nakai, am retiring from show business as of today. I have finished all discussions with TV stations, radio stations and sponsors regarding cancellations [of TV programs], withdrawals [from TV shows], the termination [of TV programs] and the termination of contracts.”
Nakai, 52, continued: “I in no way feel that I have fulfilled all my responsibilities. I will continue to face my problems and will respond in good faith. I take full responsibility. I am deeply sorry for the distress and pain I have caused so many people.”
