EX-SMAP Leader Masahiro Nakai to Retire over Scandal, Apologizes for Causing ‘Distress’

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Masahiro Nakai, former leader of disbanded male pop group SMAP, will retire from show business over a scandal, he announced in a post on his paid fan club website on Thursday.

In a message titled “An announcement I want to make quickly” on his website, he wrote: “I, Masahiro Nakai, am retiring from show business as of today. I have finished all discussions with TV stations, radio stations and sponsors regarding cancellations [of TV programs], withdrawals [from TV shows], the termination [of TV programs] and the termination of contracts.”

Nakai, 52, continued: “I in no way feel that I have fulfilled all my responsibilities. I will continue to face my problems and will respond in good faith. I take full responsibility. I am deeply sorry for the distress and pain I have caused so many people.”