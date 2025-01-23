Home>Society>General News

EX-SMAP Leader Masahiro Nakai to Retire over Scandal, Apologizes for Causing ‘Distress’

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Masahiro Nakai

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:30 JST, January 23, 2025

Masahiro Nakai, former leader of disbanded male pop group SMAP, will retire from show business over a scandal, he announced in a post on his paid fan club website on Thursday.

In a message titled “An announcement I want to make quickly” on his website, he wrote: “I, Masahiro Nakai, am retiring from show business as of today. I have finished all discussions with TV stations, radio stations and sponsors regarding cancellations [of TV programs], withdrawals [from TV shows], the termination [of TV programs] and the termination of contracts.”

Nakai, 52, continued: “I in no way feel that I have fulfilled all my responsibilities. I will continue to face my problems and will respond in good faith. I take full responsibility. I am deeply sorry for the distress and pain I have caused so many people.”

Related Article

Masahiro Nakai, Japan TV Personality, Announces His Retirement 

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING