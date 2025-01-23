Fuji TV Shares Fall after Mashiro Nakai’s Retires Amid Scandal
16:11 JST, January 23, 2025
Shares in Fuji Media Holdings Inc, which owns Fuji TV, fell more than 10% early afternoon on Thursday, following media reports of TV personality Masahiro Nakai’s retirement.
Nakai, 52, is reported to have announced his retirement from show business amid a scandal.
