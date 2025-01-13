Earthquake Measuring Lower 5 Hits Japan’s Miyazaki Prefecture; Tsunami Advisories Temporarily Issued for Miyazaki, Kochi Prefectures (UPDATE1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun/span>



An earthquake measuring an intensity of lower 5 on the Japanese seismic scale of 7 occurred in Miyazaki Prefecture at around 9:19 p.m. on Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Miyazaki, Takanabe and Shintomi in the prefecture saw an intensity of lower 5. The magnitude was 6.9 and the focus was at a depth of about 30 kilometers off the prefecture.

Tsunami advisories were issued for Miyazaki and Kochi prefectures at 9:29 p.m., and they were lifted at 11:50 p.m. A 20 centimeters tsunami was observed at Miyazaki Port at 9:48 pm, and a 20 centimeters tsunami in Nichinan at 10:04 p.m.