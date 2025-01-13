Nankai Trough Earthquake Extra Information Issued After Major Quake in Miyazaki Pref.; JMA Concludes Risk of Megaquake Low (UPDATE1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Many cars are seen in a parking lot near a montain top in Nobeoka, Miyazaki Prefecture, on Monday night after residents evacuated following a tsunami advisory.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued Nankai Trough Earthquake Extra Information at 9:55 p.m. on Monday after the major earthquake in Miyazaki Prefecture, indicating the necessity for caution regarding a megaquake in the Nankai Trough area.

The JMA announced that it had finished the research with the conclusion that the possibility of megaquake had not increased at 11:45 p.m. Nankai Trough Earthquake Extra Information is issued when an earthquake occurs in part of the Nankai Trough area, as part of efforts to assess the probability of a subsequent megaquake in the Nankai Trough area.