Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Rattles Southwestern Japan, Followed by Tsunami Warnings
22:45 JST, January 13, 2025
TOKYO (AP) — A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 has hit southwestern Japan, the country’s Meteorological Agency said Monday.
Tsunami warnings were issued for Miyazaki Prefecture, where the temblor was centered, in the southwestern island of Kyushu, as well as nearby Kochi Prefecture, shortly after the quake struck at 9:19 p.m. local time, according to the agency.
The extent of damage was not immediately clear.
Nankai Trough Earthquake Extra Information Issued After Major Quake in Miyazaki Pref.; JMA Concludes Risk of Megaquake Low
Earthquake Measuring Lower 5 Hits Japan’s Miyazaki Prefecture; Tsunami Advisories Temporarily Issued for Miyazaki, Kochi Prefectures
