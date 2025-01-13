Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Rattles Southwestern Japan, Followed by Tsunami Warnings

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) — A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 has hit southwestern Japan, the country’s Meteorological Agency said Monday.

Tsunami warnings were issued for Miyazaki Prefecture, where the temblor was centered, in the southwestern island of Kyushu, as well as nearby Kochi Prefecture, shortly after the quake struck at 9:19 p.m. local time, according to the agency.

The extent of damage was not immediately clear.