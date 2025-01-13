Home>News Services>Associated Press

Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Rattles Southwestern Japan, Followed by Tsunami Warnings

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency in Tokyo

AP

22:45 JST, January 13, 2025

TOKYO (AP) — A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 has hit southwestern Japan, the country’s Meteorological Agency said Monday.

Tsunami warnings were issued for Miyazaki Prefecture, where the temblor was centered, in the southwestern island of Kyushu, as well as nearby Kochi Prefecture, shortly after the quake struck at 9:19 p.m. local time, according to the agency.

The extent of damage was not immediately clear.

Related Articles

Nankai Trough Earthquake Extra Information Issued After Major Quake in Miyazaki Pref.; JMA Concludes Risk of Megaquake Low

Earthquake Measuring Lower 5 Hits Japan’s Miyazaki Prefecture; Tsunami Advisories Temporarily Issued for Miyazaki, Kochi Prefectures

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Associated Press Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING