Japan Star Miho Nakayama’s Death Unlikely Caused by Foul Play; Tokyo Police Make Conclusion After Autopsy (UPDATE 1)
13:43 JST, December 8, 2024 (updated at 15:50 JST)
No foul play is suspected in the sudden death of actress and singer Miho Nakayama, the Metropolitan Police Department concluded on Sunday after conducting an autopsy earlier on the day to determine the cause of her death.
According to the police, a member of staff from her agency found Nakayama, 54, collapsed in the bathroom of her home on Friday morning. A doctor confirmed her death at the scene.
The MPD considers it unlikely that her death was caused by foul play, as the front door to her home was locked and no noticeable injuries were found on her body.
