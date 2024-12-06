Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Miho Nakayama, February 4, 2016

Miho Nakayama, a Japanese actress and singer, was found dead at her residence in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Friday. She was 54 years old.

According to the police, an office staff found Nakayama collapsed in the bathroom of her residence around noon on Friday and called 119 emergency number.

Paramedics confirmed her death at the scene.

Nakayama, a Tokyo native, made her debut as an actress in January 1985 and as a singer in June of that year with her single “C.” A huge star in her youth, she appeared in many TV dramas and films. She also had many hit songs, including “Sekaiju no Dareyori Kitto” (Surely more than anyone in the world).

On Thursday, she posted what would be her final post on Instagram about her visit to an exhibition featuring Louise Bourgeois’s works at the Mori Art Museum in the Roppongi district of Tokyo.