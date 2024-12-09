Japanese Actress, Singer Miho Nakayama Accidentally Drowned, Says Agency

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Miho Nakayama speaks during an interview in February 2016.

Miho Nakayama’s agency announced Sunday that the 54-year-old actress and singer died accidentally from drowning while taking a bath, as there were no signs of foul play.

Nakayama was found dead at her home in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Friday. Following an autopsy conducted on the day, her body was returned to her home from the Shibuya Police Station in the afternoon.

“As a result of the autopsy, it has been confirmed that there was no sign of foul play. It has been ruled that Nakayama died as a result of an accident that occurred while she was taking a bath,” said the message posted by Nakayama’s agency, Big Apple, on her official website.

“While we are all deeply saddened by this sudden tragedy, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the warm support and consideration we have received from all of you,” the message said.

The Metropolitan Police Department conducted the autopsy in accordance with the law to investigate the cause of death and identify the body. As a result, it is believed that Nakayama did not die of illnesses, such as thermal shock caused by sudden temperature changes, but drowned in an accident that occurred while taking a bath.

Her time of death was estimated to be sometime between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Friday.

According to a source, Nakayama sent a message to one of her staff around 2:30 a.m. Friday, who was already in bed and did not see the message. They replied to Nakayama at around 7 a.m., but there was no response.

Writer and musician Hitonari Tsuji, 65, Nakayama’s former husband, updated his blog Sunday, in which he wrote, “I was praying all day yesterday.”