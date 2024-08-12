Typhoon Maria Makes Landfall in Japan’s North; 8,300 People Urged to Evacuate in Kuji, Iwate Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A shed and heavy machinery are seen in a river swollen by heavy rain from Typhoon Maria on Monday morning, in Iwaizumi, Iwate Prefecture.

Typhoon Maria made landfall in Iwate Prefecture on Monday and brought torrential rains, which collapsed roads and flooded at least one house.

In the city of Miyako, one house was inundated above the floor level. The city’s government is working to confirm damage to other homes.

The Iwate prefectural government began emergency water discharge at the Taki dam on Monday morning after water behind the dam was swollen by heavy rain. The Kuji city government issued its highest-level evacuation alert to 8,300 residents downstream from the dam.