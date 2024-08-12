Typhoon Maria Makes Landfall in Japan’s North; 8,300 People Urged to Evacuate in Kuji, Iwate Pref.
14:14 JST, August 12, 2024
Typhoon Maria made landfall in Iwate Prefecture on Monday and brought torrential rains, which collapsed roads and flooded at least one house.
In the city of Miyako, one house was inundated above the floor level. The city’s government is working to confirm damage to other homes.
The Iwate prefectural government began emergency water discharge at the Taki dam on Monday morning after water behind the dam was swollen by heavy rain. The Kuji city government issued its highest-level evacuation alert to 8,300 residents downstream from the dam.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
-
Sex Crime Perpetrators Linked to U.S. Military in 166 Cases in Japan over 35 years; Local, Prefectural Governments Often Not Aware of Crimes
-
Earthquake Measuring Lower 6 Hits Japan’s Miyazaki Prefecture; Tsunami Advisories Issued for 5 Prefectures, Including Kochi and Miyazaki (Update2)
-
Japan Asks Residents to Prep for Major Earthquakes in Nankai Trough Area; Expert Warns Against Panic Buying
-
Apparent U.S. Military Chopper Lands in Kanagawa Pref. Rice Field; No Injuries Reported
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Govt Panel to Propose ¥50 Raise in Average Minimum Wage; Increase Would Set Record High for 4th Straight Year
- Japan Cuts Growth Forecast, Prime Minister Warns of Weak-Yen Pain
- Kansai Airports to Add Slots, Flight Paths for Expo; Steps Taken to Limit Additional Noise for Residents
- Major Japanese Real Estate Companies Broaden Presence in Asia; Technologies to Tackle Environmental Issues Attracting Interest
- Lodging Taxes Mulled Across Japan as Response to Overtourism; Business Community Voices Concerns About Impact