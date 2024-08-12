Japan PM Fumio Kishida Announces to Take All Possible Anti-Disaster Measures against Typhoon Maria
16:10 JST, August 12, 2024
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that he has instructed Yoshifumi Matsumura, minister of state for disaster management, and others to take measures with a sense of urgency against Typhoon Maria, which is causing record-breaking rainfall on the Pacific coast of the Tohoku region.
Kishida stressed to reporters after a meeting that the government will work as one to provide information to the public on the heavy rain and provide evacuation assistance.
“The government will continue to work to take all possible anti-disaster measures,” Kishida said at the Prime Minister’s Office.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Govt Predicts China’s Forces Could Land on Taiwan Within 1 Week of Enforcing Blockade; Drills Conducted in 2023 Analyzed
-
Japan, U.S. to Compile Joint Document on Extended Deterrence; Foreign, Defense Ministers to Hold Talks
-
Kishida to Narrow Focus in Constitutional Revision Push; Contingency Clause, Recognition of SDF to Be Priorities
-
South Korea Defense Minister Vows ‘Thorough’ Retaliation Against North Korea Provocation; Intends to Continue Loudspeakers Propaganda
-
Record Number of Japan’s Career-Track Bureaucrats Quit in Less Than 10 Years; Long Work Hours, Insufficient Pay Likely Among Reasons
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Govt Panel to Propose ¥50 Raise in Average Minimum Wage; Increase Would Set Record High for 4th Straight Year
- Japan Cuts Growth Forecast, Prime Minister Warns of Weak-Yen Pain
- Kansai Airports to Add Slots, Flight Paths for Expo; Steps Taken to Limit Additional Noise for Residents
- Major Japanese Real Estate Companies Broaden Presence in Asia; Technologies to Tackle Environmental Issues Attracting Interest
- Lodging Taxes Mulled Across Japan as Response to Overtourism; Business Community Voices Concerns About Impact