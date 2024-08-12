Japan PM Fumio Kishida Announces to Take All Possible Anti-Disaster Measures against Typhoon Maria

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that he has instructed Yoshifumi Matsumura, minister of state for disaster management, and others to take measures with a sense of urgency against Typhoon Maria, which is causing record-breaking rainfall on the Pacific coast of the Tohoku region.

Kishida stressed to reporters after a meeting that the government will work as one to provide information to the public on the heavy rain and provide evacuation assistance.

“The government will continue to work to take all possible anti-disaster measures,” Kishida said at the Prime Minister’s Office.