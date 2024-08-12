Home>Society>General News

Typhoon Maria Makes Landfall in Iwate Prefecture

8:46 JST, August 12, 2024

Typhoon Maria made landfall around Iwate Prefecture’s Ofunato, Tohoku region, around 8:30 a.m. Monday. The Japan Meteorological Agency announced.

