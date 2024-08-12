Typhoon Maria Makes Landfall in Iwate Prefecture
8:46 JST, August 12, 2024
Typhoon Maria made landfall around Iwate Prefecture’s Ofunato, Tohoku region, around 8:30 a.m. Monday. The Japan Meteorological Agency announced.
