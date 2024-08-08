Home>Society>General News

Japan Meteorological Agency Issues Nankai Trough Extra Information; Data Meant to Assess Risk of Subsequent Megaquake

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A Japan Meteorological Agency official discusses Thursday’s earthquake off Miyazaki Prefecture in Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:24 JST, August 8, 2024

Following the earthquake that struck the Hyuga region in Miyazaki Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency on Thursday issued Nankai Trough Earthquake Extra Information for the first time.

The information may be issued when an earthquake occurs in one of the regions of the Nankai Trough area to assess the probability of the occurrence of a subsequent megaquake in the Nankai Trough area.


Related Articles

Earthquake Measuring Lower 6 Hits Japan’s Miyazaki Prefecture; Tsunami Advisories Issued for 5 Prefectures, Including Kochi and Miyazaki (Update2)

Tsunami Reaches Japan’s Miyazaki, Kochi Prefectures after Earthquake Hits Southern Japan

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi: Impact of Earthquake in Miyazaki Pref. to Be Confirmed

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING