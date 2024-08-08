Japan Meteorological Agency Issues Nankai Trough Extra Information; Data Meant to Assess Risk of Subsequent Megaquake

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Japan Meteorological Agency official discusses Thursday’s earthquake off Miyazaki Prefecture in Tokyo.

Following the earthquake that struck the Hyuga region in Miyazaki Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency on Thursday issued Nankai Trough Earthquake Extra Information for the first time.

The information may be issued when an earthquake occurs in one of the regions of the Nankai Trough area to assess the probability of the occurrence of a subsequent megaquake in the Nankai Trough area.