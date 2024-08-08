Tsunami Reaches Japan’s Miyazaki, Kochi Prefectures after Earthquake Hits Southern Japan
19:34 JST, August 8, 2024
An earthquake measuring a seismic intensity of lower 6 that hit Miyazaki Prefecture on Thursday caused a tsunami with a height of 50 centimeters to reach Miyazaki Port in Miyazaki at 5:14 p.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
A 40-centimeters-high tsunami was measured in the prefecture’s Nichinan at 5:23 p.m.
In addition, 30-centimeter-high tsunamis were measured in Tosashimizu, Kochi Prefecture, at around 5:46 p.m.
Tsunamis of 10 centimeters in height reached Miyazaki’s Hyuga at 5:13 p.m.
JMA: Stay Away from Coasts
The JMA warned people not to approach the coasts, in order to avoid tsunami following the strong earthquake that struck Thursday.
“Tsunami have been observed and coastal areas are dangerous,” a JMA official said at a press conference on the day.
The JMA also issued Nankai Trough Earthquake Extra Information and is assessing the probability of a subsequent mega earthquake in the Nankai Trough.
The official urged residents of areas where damage from a Nankai Trough is expected to take measures to protect themselves.
Earthquake Measuring Lower 6 Hits Japan’s Miyazaki Prefecture; Tsunami Advisories Issued for 5 Prefectures, Including Kochi and Miyazaki (Update2)
