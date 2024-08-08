Earthquake Measuring Lower 6 Hits Japan’s Miyazaki Prefecture; Tsunami Advisories Issued for 5 Prefectures, Including Kochi and Miyazaki (Update2)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An earthquake measuring an intensity of lower 6 on the Japanese seismic scale of 7 occurred in southern Miyazaki Prefecture at around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The cities of Miyazaki, Kushima and Miyakonojo in the prefecture as well as the town of Osaki in Kagoshima Prefecture saw an intensity of upper 5. The focus was at a depth of about 30 kilometers.

Tsunami advisories were issued for Miyazaki, Kochi, Ehime, Kagoshima and Oita prefectures. The first wave was expected to reach Ehime Prefecture at around 5:10 p.m. The expected maximum height was 1 meter.