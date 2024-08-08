Home>Society>General News

Earthquake Measuring Lower 6 Hits Japan’s Miyazaki Prefecture; Tsunami Advisories Issued for 5 Prefectures, Including Kochi and Miyazaki (Update2)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Japan News

16:56 JST, August 8, 2024 (updated at 17:30 JST)

An earthquake measuring an intensity of lower 6 on the Japanese seismic scale of 7 occurred in southern Miyazaki Prefecture at around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The cities of Miyazaki, Kushima and Miyakonojo in the prefecture as well as the town of Osaki in Kagoshima Prefecture saw an intensity of upper 5. The focus was at a depth of about 30 kilometers.

Tsunami advisories were issued for Miyazaki, Kochi, Ehime, Kagoshima and Oita prefectures. The first wave was expected to reach Ehime Prefecture at around 5:10 p.m. The expected maximum height was 1 meter.

Related Articles

Japan Meteorological Agency Issues Nankai Trough Extra Information; Data Meant to Assess Risk of Subsequent Megaquake

Disaster Preparedness / Post-Quake Congestion Could Cause Secondary Disasters; Crowds, Loss of Phone Signal Issues to be Aware of

What happens when the electricity goes out in a nighttime quake?

How to protect children at preschool facilities after a major tsunami warning

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING