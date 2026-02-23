3 Japanese Nationals Arrested in Philippines for Alleged Involvement in Fraud
12:29 JST, February 23, 2026
HANOI — Four people, including three Japanese nationals, have been arrested in Pampanga Province in central Luzon Island, the Philippines, for allegedly being involved in fraudulent activities, Philippine authorities said.
According to an announcement made by Philippine authorities on Saturday, three Japanese men and women in their 20s to 40s and a Chinese man were arrested Wednesday. They are believed to have been involved in a fraud scheme using online casinos targeting people outside the Philippines, facilities known as Pogo.
The Japanese Embassy in the Philippines is said to have provided information to Philippine authorities and is aware of the detentions.
“We have already met with them and will work with local authorities to respond appropriately,” an embassy official said.
