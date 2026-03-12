Man, Woman Found with Stab Wounds Inside Tokyo Apartment in Meguro Ward After Fire Reported

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Metropolitan Police Department

Police received a call reporting a “smell of smoke” at a 10-story apartment building in the Kami-Meguro district in Meguro Ward, Tokyo, around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday.

About 20 square meters of a fifth-floor unit were on fire, and a woman in her 30s and a young man were found unconscious inside the room and taken to the hospital. They were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The woman had stab wounds to her neck and the man had stab wounds to his abdomen. The Meguro Police Station of the Metropolitan Police Department is investigating their identities and the cause of death, suspecting that one of them may have killed the other before taking their own life.

According to a senior officer at the station, the two were found collapsed near the bedroom, with a kitchen knife on the floor. The bedroom and living room were on fire, and firefighters extinguished the flames about two hours later. Firefighters reported that the front door and windows were locked when they arrived.

The incident occurred in a residential area about 500 meters northwest of Yutenji Station on the Tokyu Toyoko Line.