Chinese Man Arrested on Suspicion of Smuggling 250 Counterfeit ¥10,000 Silver Coins
13:04 JST, March 5, 2026
Police have arrested a Chinese national on suspicion of importing counterfeit silver coins. He is accused of smuggling counterfeit ¥10,000 commemorative silver coins made to mark the 60th anniversary of Emperor Showa’s reign.
A joint investigation team comprising the Metropolitan Police Department and the Saitama and Ibaraki prefectural police suspect a group, including the arrested Chinese man, exchanged over 1,000 smuggled counterfeit coins from China, selling them at financial institutions in seven prefectures, including in the Kanto and Kyushu regions, since April last year.
According to investigative sources, the 36-year-old Chinese man, an executive at a clothing sales company residing in Adachi Ward, Tokyo, is suspected of importing a total of 250 counterfeit silver coins in two separate occasions in early April last year. He was arrested on Wednesday.
Tokyo Customs examined the silver coins arriving at the airport and determined them to be counterfeit. The counterfeit coins lacked the luster of genuine coins and had a whitish color.
Top Articles in Society
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease
-
Bus Carrying 40 Passengers Catches Fire on Chuo Expressway; All Evacuate Safely
-
Tokyo Skytree’s Elevator Stops, Trapping 20 People; All Rescued (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan