Japanese Man Living in Iraq Suspected of Illegally Entering U.S. Base Using Counterfeit ID
14:33 JST, February 19, 2026
Kanagawa prefectural police are building a case against a Japanese businessman based in Iraq on suspicion of entering a U.S. base using a counterfeit ID, it has been learned.
The man, who is in his 40s, lives in Iraq and works at a major trading house. As he is scheduled to return to Iraq on Thursday, police have requested the man be questioned on a voluntary basis, according to investigation sources.
The man is suspected of entering the U.S. Naval Base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, in October last year using a fake ID, thus violating the special criminal law that prohibits unauthorized entry to areas used by U.S. forces in Japan.
The allegations emerged after the man rented a car on the base but was found to have committed a traffic violation while driving outside the area, according to the sources.
Top Articles in Society
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture
-
Foreign Snowboarder in Serious Condition After Hanging in Midair from Chairlift in Nagano Prefecture
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station