Japanese Man Living in Iraq Suspected of Illegally Entering U.S. Base Using Counterfeit ID

14:33 JST, February 19, 2026

Kanagawa prefectural police are building a case against a Japanese businessman based in Iraq on suspicion of entering a U.S. base using a counterfeit ID, it has been learned.

The man, who is in his 40s, lives in Iraq and works at a major trading house. As he is scheduled to return to Iraq on Thursday, police have requested the man be questioned on a voluntary basis, according to investigation sources.

The man is suspected of entering the U.S. Naval Base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, in October last year using a fake ID, thus violating the special criminal law that prohibits unauthorized entry to areas used by U.S. forces in Japan.

The allegations emerged after the man rented a car on the base but was found to have committed a traffic violation while driving outside the area, according to the sources.

