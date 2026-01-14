13 Japanese Deported from Cambodia, Arrested in Japan on Suspicion of Fraud

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Scam suspects who returned from Cambodia who were transferred at Haneda Airport on Tuesday night

Thirteen Japanese nationals were arrested by Japanese police after being transported from Cambodia between Tuesday and Wednesday, on suspicion of fraudulently obtaining cash by making phone calls impersonating police officers from a Cambodian fraud hub, police said.

Cambodian authorities raided a fraud operation in Bavet, southeastern Cambodia, last November and detained the 13 Japanese nationals. According to Japanese police sources, the 13 men and women aged between 20 and 60 were handed over by local authorities to Japanese investigators dispatched to Cambodia on Tuesday.

When Cambodian authorities raided the Bavet fraud hub, local media reported that a total of over 50 foreigners were detained, including the 13 Japanese, 32 Taiwanese nationals and eight Filipinos.