13 Japanese Deported from Cambodia, Arrested in Japan on Suspicion of Fraud
13:15 JST, January 14, 2026
Thirteen Japanese nationals were arrested by Japanese police after being transported from Cambodia between Tuesday and Wednesday, on suspicion of fraudulently obtaining cash by making phone calls impersonating police officers from a Cambodian fraud hub, police said.
Cambodian authorities raided a fraud operation in Bavet, southeastern Cambodia, last November and detained the 13 Japanese nationals. According to Japanese police sources, the 13 men and women aged between 20 and 60 were handed over by local authorities to Japanese investigators dispatched to Cambodia on Tuesday.
When Cambodian authorities raided the Bavet fraud hub, local media reported that a total of over 50 foreigners were detained, including the 13 Japanese, 32 Taiwanese nationals and eight Filipinos.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year
-
M6.2 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tottori, Shimane Prefectures; No Tsunami Threat (Update 4)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Core Inflation in Tokyo Slows in December but Stays above BOJ Target
-
BOJ Gov. Ueda: Highly Likely Mechanism for Rising Wages, Prices Will Be Maintained
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, Takes Actual Visitor Numbers into Account
-
Japan Govt Adopts Measures to Curb Mega Solar Power Plant Projects Amid Environmental Concerns