Man Arrested in Connection with JR Nagano Station Stabbing Attack; Alleged Perpetrator Unemployed 46-year-old Living in Nagano City



Yomiuri Shimbun photos

Top: Yusuke Yaguchi, suspected of stabbing three people on Wednesday in front of JR Nagano Station, is seen entering a police station in Nagano City on Sunday morning.

Bottom: Police officers investigate immediately after a stabbing attack in front of JR Nagano Station in Nagano on Wednesday evening.

NAGANO — A man was arrested on Sunday in connection with last week’s stabbing attack in front of JR Nagano Station that left one person dead and two injured, police said.

Yusuke Yaguchi, the 46-year-old unemployed suspect, did not say anything about his alleged involvement in the Wednesday attack, the police added. Hiroyoshi Maruyama, a 49-year-old company employee in the city, died in the attack.

Yaguchi was arrested in a housing complex in Nagano City on suspicion of attempting to murder one of the victims, a woman who is 46 years old and a company employee in the city. He allegedly stabbed her in the back with a knife at around 8:05 p.m. as she was waiting for a bus, according to police.

Both the woman and a second man, a 37-year-old company employee in the city who sustained serious injuries, are believed to have been attacked from behind as they were both stabbed in the back. The knife Yaguchi allegedly used in the attack has not been found, police added.

He is believed to have fled the scene on foot. Police analyzed footage of security cameras, which lead them to locate Yaguchi in the housing complex.