Man Stabbed on Street in Gifu City; Suspect in His 30s or 40s Wearing Mask Fled Scene

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Police officers investigate at the crime scene in Gifu City on Friday morning.

A witness called 110 at around 7:00 am on Friday morning to report that a man had collapsed on the street in Gifu City and appeared to have been stabbed.

According to the police, a middle-aged man had been cut in the abdomen with some kind of blade-like object, and he was taken to a hospital. He is said to be conscious.

According to the announcement, the man said he had been stabbed by a man in his 30s or 40s. The attacker was about 165 centimeters tall, wearing black clothes and a white mask, and fled on foot east from the scene.