Man Stabbed on Street in Ashiya, Hyogo Pref.; Information of Two Men Driving Away
12:52 JST, January 16, 2025
A passer-by called 119 to report that a man had been stabbed on the road at around 10:15 on Thursday, in Ashiya City, Hyogo Prefecture. The man was believed to have been stabbed in the abdomen and was taken to hospital by ambulance. According to the Ashiya City Fire Department, the man was conscious when he was taken to hospital.
According to the Ashiya Police Station, the man was believed to have been stabbed on the road. There is information that two men in their 30s or 40s fled the scene in a car.
