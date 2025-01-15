Man Arrested at Tokyo Airport Over Slapping Female Employee; Authorities Say He Was Angry Over Missing Flight
21:18 JST, January 15, 2025
A man, who was arrested on suspicion of slapping a female employee at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, was angry that he had missed his flight, police said Wednesday.
The man, 58, a doctor from Matsue, allegedly slapped the woman, who is in her 20s, twice near a boarding gate of Terminal 2 at the airport around 8:10 p.m. on Monday.
The woman was left with a bruise that is expected to take about a week to heal, according to the Tokyo airport police station, which is a part of the Metropolitan Police Department.
He denied the allegation and was quoted as saying, “I didn’t hit [her].”
The man was on a business trip and had missed his flight.
According to police, he was heard saying, “Why wasn’t there an announcement? Put me on [the plane].”
The police received a call and dispatched officers, who arrested the doctor at the scene.
The police sent him to the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office on Wednesday.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
-
New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
-
Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter
-
Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
-
Princess Kako Visits Imperial Palace on Her 30th Birthday
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes