Unprovoked Anger Believed to be Motive of Kitakyushu Stabbing Suspect; Authorities Think Victims were Likely Targeted by Suspect
15:34 JST, January 15, 2025
KITAKYUSHU — Unprovoked anger is believed to be the motive of the suspect in the stabbing of two students at a fast-food restaurant in Kokura-Minami Ward, Kitakyushu, according to investigative sources.
Investigators believe he became angered after he felt the students made eye contact with him outside of the restaurant.
The incident left a 15-year-old girl dead and a 15-year-old boy injured.
Just prior to the incident, Hirabaru drove around the fast-food restaurant and entered its parking lot at about the same time as when the students entered the restaurant. Fukuoka prefectural police believe that Hirabaru targeted the students before they went into the restaurant.
The police will further investigate his motive.
The stabbing took place on Dec. 14, and Masanori Hirabaru was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of the boy on Dec. 19.
According to investigators, Hirabaru initially admitted to the crime. However, he now denies the charge, saying that he did not intend to kill the student. Hirabaru’s indictment was suspended on Jan. 9.
The suspect was arrested again on Jan. 9 on suspicion of murdering the girl. The suspect did not admit to the charge and denies stabbing her.
The Kokura branch of the Fukuoka District Public Prosecutors Office will have the suspect’s mental health be evaluated.
