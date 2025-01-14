Osaka Man Arrested for Attempted Murder After Throwing Kitchen Knife From 2nd Floor Balcony
16:29 JST, January 14, 2025
OSAKA – A 24-year-old unemployed man in Osaka was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder, after throwing a kitchen knife from his second-floor apartment at a man below.
According to police, the man is suspected of attempting to kill a 29-year-old office worker who was walking on the street. The suspect allegedly threw a 13-centimeter-long knife from his balcony in Miyakojima Ward at around 3:45 p.m. Monday.
The knife fell four to five meters away from the office worker, who was not injured. The two men lived in the same building, and the office worker was on his way home when he was attacked.
The suspect was identified from security camera footage.
