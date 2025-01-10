Home>Society>Crime & Courts

8 Injured in Hammer Attack at University Campus in Tokyo; Woman in Her 20s Arrested

The Yomirui Shimbun
Ambulances are seen parked at Hosei University Tama Campus in Machida, Tokyo, on Friday.
Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Hosei University Tama Campus in Machida, Tokyo, in March 2010

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:03 JST, January 10, 2025

Eight people were injured on Friday in a hammer attack at Hosei University Tama Campus in Machida, Tokyo, according to the Tokyo Fire Department.

An emergency call came in at around 4 p.m. on Friday and all eight victims were conscious, the fire department said.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a woman in her 20s who was brandishing a hammer on suspicion of assault.

