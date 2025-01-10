8 Injured in Hammer Attack at University Campus in Tokyo; Woman in Her 20s Arrested

The Yomirui Shimbun

Eight people were injured on Friday in a hammer attack at Hosei University Tama Campus in Machida, Tokyo, according to the Tokyo Fire Department.

An emergency call came in at around 4 p.m. on Friday and all eight victims were conscious, the fire department said.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a woman in her 20s who was brandishing a hammer on suspicion of assault.