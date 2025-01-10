8 Injured in Hammer Attack at University Campus in Tokyo; Woman in Her 20s Arrested
17:03 JST, January 10, 2025
Eight people were injured on Friday in a hammer attack at Hosei University Tama Campus in Machida, Tokyo, according to the Tokyo Fire Department.
An emergency call came in at around 4 p.m. on Friday and all eight victims were conscious, the fire department said.
The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a woman in her 20s who was brandishing a hammer on suspicion of assault.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
-
New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
-
Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter
-
Princess Kako Visits Imperial Palace on Her 30th Birthday
-
Japan Allows 5 Countries to Renew Working Holiday Visas; Britain, Canada Among Eligible Countries
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Immerse Yourself in Snoopy’s World Ahead of Comic Strip’s 75th Anniversary Next Year; Renovated, Refreshed Museum Features Original, Reproduced Comic Strips, Vintage Merchandise
- Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter