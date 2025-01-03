Daughter Allegedly Kills Mother Staying Over During Japan’s Year-end Holidays; 80-year-old Mother Found with Hands, Feet, Mouth Bound with Tape
13:11 JST, January 3, 2025
NARA – A woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Thursday after she bound her 80-year-old mother’s hands, feet and mouth with tape in Ikaruga, Nara Prefecture, the police said. The mother was confirmed dead after she was taken to a hospital.
The 56-year-old woman said she did not intend to kill her mother and just wanted to calm her down, according to police.
The woman allegedly got into an argument with her mother at the daughter’s home at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday and then attempted to kill the mother, the police said.
The woman’s husband found his mother-in-law lying on a sofa in the living room unconscious with her hands and feet bound with tape and called an ambulance.
The mother usually lived in a facility for the elderly but was temporarily staying at her daughter’s house since late December.
