3 Children Found Dead at Their Home in Kanagawa Pref.; Mother Arrested for Killing 9-Year-Old Son

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An area around the scene of a crime in Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture, is seen cordoned off by police on Monday.

EBINA, Kanagawa — Police arrested a 49-year-old woman on Monday on suspicion of killing her 9-year-old son by such means as striking him at their home in Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture, after her three children had been confirmed dead.

The police will investigate the case also on suspicion of the murder of the other two children.

According to the police and other sources, the father made an emergency call to the fire department after returning home late Sunday night saying that his three children were lying motionless in their house in the Kokubuminami district in the city.

The three were taken to a hospital, but they were confirmed dead.

The Ebina Police Station arrested Atsuko Hayashi, who was at the house at that time, on suspicion of killing her son Rei, an elementary school fourth grader.

Hayashi reportedly admitted to the charge, saying, “It’s true.”

The three victims were Rei; Riko, a 15-year-old third year student in junior high school; and 13-year-old Mako, a first-year junior high school student. Rei and Riko were bleeding from the head.

Hayashi was discovered by emergency workers while attempting to commit suicide.

The police will attempt to clarify a motive.