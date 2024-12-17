Home>Society>Crime & Courts

3 Cambodian Technical Intern Trainees in Japan File Lawsuit; They Claim Sexual Assault by Employer and Demand Compensation

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Tokyo District Court building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:52 JST, December 17, 2024

Three Cambodian women who were previously employed as technical intern trainees at a strawberry farm in Tochigi Prefecture filed a lawsuit against their former Japanese employer on Monday claiming that they were sexually assaulted by him.

In the lawsuit, filed at the Tokyo District Court, the women are demanding a total of about ¥92 million in damages and other compensation from the man, who is the farm’s operator.

