3 Cambodian Technical Intern Trainees in Japan File Lawsuit; They Claim Sexual Assault by Employer and Demand Compensation
12:52 JST, December 17, 2024
Three Cambodian women who were previously employed as technical intern trainees at a strawberry farm in Tochigi Prefecture filed a lawsuit against their former Japanese employer on Monday claiming that they were sexually assaulted by him.
In the lawsuit, filed at the Tokyo District Court, the women are demanding a total of about ¥92 million in damages and other compensation from the man, who is the farm’s operator.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
-
Risk of Nuclear Weapons Being Used Greater Than Ever; Support Growing in Russia As Ukraine War Continues
-
Overtourism Grows as Snow Cap Appears on Mt. Fuji; Local Municipalities Hard Pressed to Establish Countermeasures
-
Companies Expanding Use of Recycled Plastic; Technological Developments Improve Production Process, Allow Incorporation in Cars, Electronics
-
Japan Star Miho Nakayama’s Death Unlikely Caused by Foul Play; Tokyo Police Make Conclusion After Autopsy (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Factory Activity Extends Declines on Sluggish Demand, PMI Shows
- Japan’s Core Inflation Steady Above BOJ Target, Service Prices Firm
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
- Christmas TV Movies Are in Their Taylor Swift Era, with Two Swift-inspired Films Airing This Year