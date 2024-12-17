3 Cambodian Technical Intern Trainees in Japan File Lawsuit; They Claim Sexual Assault by Employer and Demand Compensation

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo District Court building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

Three Cambodian women who were previously employed as technical intern trainees at a strawberry farm in Tochigi Prefecture filed a lawsuit against their former Japanese employer on Monday claiming that they were sexually assaulted by him.

In the lawsuit, filed at the Tokyo District Court, the women are demanding a total of about ¥92 million in damages and other compensation from the man, who is the farm’s operator.