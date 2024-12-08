Japan Earthquake Evacuee Dies After Son Kicked, Punched Him; Son Arrested on Suspicion of Assaulting Noto Quake Victim Father
21:00 JST, December 8, 2024
The Chiba prefectural police on Sunday arrested a 45-year-old man from Kimitsu, Chiba Prefecture, for allegedly assaulting his 78-year-old father by kicking him in the chest and other places. The father, who was reportedly staying at his son’s home after being hit by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake, died on Saturday, and the police are investigating the case with the possibility of charging the son for inflicting an “injury causing death.”
According to the police, the man kicked and punched the right side of his father’s chest on Thursday evening, causing him to sustain broken ribs and other injuries. The father was found collapsed on a street near his son’s home and was taken to a hospital but died there on Saturday.
The police said the man admitted to the allegations and told them that his father lived in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, but had evacuated to his home after the city was hit by an earthquake on New Year’s Day.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
-
Ministry Eyes Improving Night-School Japanese Lessons; Aim Is To Help Foreigners Complete Junior High School
-
Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
-
Companies Expanding Use of Recycled Plastic; Technological Developments Improve Production Process, Allow Incorporation in Cars, Electronics
-
Fire Breaks Out after Explosion Heard in Susukino Building, Sapporo; Multiple Injuries Reported (UPDATE 1）
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- APEC Leaders Vow to Maintain Free Trade System
- Ministry Eyes Improving Night-School Japanese Lessons; Aim Is To Help Foreigners Complete Junior High School
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction
- Christmas TV Movies Are in Their Taylor Swift Era, with Two Swift-inspired Films Airing This Year