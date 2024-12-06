Japan Police Eye Undercover Tactics Amid Robbery Wave; Fake IDs Could Help Bust Online Criminal Recruiting

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Police officers caution a passerby not to fall prey to dark part-time job schemes in Utsunomiya in November.

Investigative authorities are considering adopting undercover tactics in response to a surge in robbery cases across the Tokyo metropolitan area involving perpetrators recruited through “dark part-time job” ads on social media, according to government sources. These tactics involve posing as fictitious individuals to respond to such recruitment ads and thus infiltrate criminal organizations.

Public perceptions of safety have significantly deteriorated, prompting law enforcement to explore new investigative techniques to prevent crimes and uncover the operations of criminal organizations. Since August, at least 23 such robbery cases have occurred across six prefectures, including Tokyo, Chiba and Saitama. Over 50 arrests have been made, including both the perpetrators and those in charge of managing stolen funds.

The organizers behind these crimes recruit individuals through posts on X (formerly Twitter) advertising “high-paying jobs” or “legitimate opportunities.” Recruits are coerced into sending images of their driver’s licenses and threatened with harm to their families, forcing them to act as the perpetrators of crimes.

To combat these crimes, law enforcement authorities are considering a tactic in which officers present fictitious IDs, such as forged driver’s licenses, and apply for these roles themselves. While forging identification typically constitutes a criminal offense, Japan’s Penal Code exempts such actions from prosecution if they are carried out under legitimate authority or official duties. The National Police Agency, in consultation with other government agencies, is believed to have determined that such actions would fall within legal boundaries.

In practice, investigators would respond to posts on social media, present fictitious identification documents if requested, and make contact with recruiters without going so far as to participate in any criminal acts. This strategy aims to prevent crimes before they occur and facilitate the apprehension of those involved.

While undercover operations in which police simply conceal their identities have been used in Japan for investigations into illegal drugs and firearms, this would mark the first time for police to actively use false identities in an investigation. In major Western nations, such tactics are already common for gathering critical evidence.

Since contact with criminal organizations involves significant risks, the National Police Agency plans to address potential challenges and establish operational guidelines before implementation. Preparations are underway for a potential rollout next year.

The necessity of adopting such investigative methods is expected to be included in recommendations from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party as part of its discussions on countering dark part-time jobs.