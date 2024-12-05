Reports of Mid-Air Theft of Cash, Credit Cards Increase on Flights Departing, Arriving at Narita Airport

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Narita Airport

Reports of theft during flights that arrive at and depart from Narita Airport have significantly increased this year. As of the end of October, the Narita Airport police station has received 39 theft reports, a significant increase from the same period last year.

Many of the thefts occurred when the cabin lights had been turned off during long-haul international flights. Chinese organized crime groups are reportedly often involved in the cases.

The average amount that has been stolen is equivalent to ¥411,000 as of the end of October, a steep increase from ¥100,000 in the same period in 2019. There is also a case where the equivalent of ¥2,070,000 yen was stolen.

Many reports came from passengers who took international flights arriving at Narita Airport. The thieves apparently took cash or credit cards from luggage that had been stored in the overhead bins located above passenger seats.

Two Chinese men were arrested this year on suspicion of theft during flights.