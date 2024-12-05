Reports of Mid-Air Theft of Cash, Credit Cards Increase on Flights Departing, Arriving at Narita Airport
11:45 JST, December 5, 2024
Reports of theft during flights that arrive at and depart from Narita Airport have significantly increased this year. As of the end of October, the Narita Airport police station has received 39 theft reports, a significant increase from the same period last year.
Many of the thefts occurred when the cabin lights had been turned off during long-haul international flights. Chinese organized crime groups are reportedly often involved in the cases.
The average amount that has been stolen is equivalent to ¥411,000 as of the end of October, a steep increase from ¥100,000 in the same period in 2019. There is also a case where the equivalent of ¥2,070,000 yen was stolen.
Many reports came from passengers who took international flights arriving at Narita Airport. The thieves apparently took cash or credit cards from luggage that had been stored in the overhead bins located above passenger seats.
Two Chinese men were arrested this year on suspicion of theft during flights.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
-
‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
-
Ministry Eyes Improving Night-School Japanese Lessons; Aim Is To Help Foreigners Complete Junior High School
-
Companies Expanding Use of Recycled Plastic; Technological Developments Improve Production Process, Allow Incorporation in Cars, Electronics
-
Fire Breaks Out after Explosion Heard in Susukino Building, Sapporo; Multiple Injuries Reported (UPDATE 1）
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
- APEC Leaders Vow to Maintain Free Trade System
- Neko Pitcher