Police Search Headquarters of Dojin-kai Yakuza Syndicate Over ‘Dark Part-Time Jobs’

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An investigator carries out a cardboard box after a police search of the headquarters of the Dojin-kai yakuza crime syndicate in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Tuesday.

Police searched the headquarters of the Dojin-kai yakuza crime syndicate in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Tuesday after arresting a senior member of the group on suspicion of recruiting people through social media to do so-called “dark part-time jobs” in which they would carry out fraud schemes.

The search was carried out by a team of 35 officers starting at 11 a.m. Police will investigate whether there was any systematic involvement on the part of the Dojin-kai.