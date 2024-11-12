Police Search Headquarters of Dojin-kai Yakuza Syndicate Over ‘Dark Part-Time Jobs’
16:09 JST, November 12, 2024
Police searched the headquarters of the Dojin-kai yakuza crime syndicate in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Tuesday after arresting a senior member of the group on suspicion of recruiting people through social media to do so-called “dark part-time jobs” in which they would carry out fraud schemes.
The search was carried out by a team of 35 officers starting at 11 a.m. Police will investigate whether there was any systematic involvement on the part of the Dojin-kai.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
-
Typhoon Kong-rey to Reach South of Japan’s Okinawa on Thursday; JWA Urges High Alert for Strong Winds, Heavy Rain
-
Typhoon Trami Forms East of Philippines, Moving Westward
-
Typhoon Kong-rey Expected to Turn into Tropical Storm after Possible Pass Over Taiwan
-
Sapporo Sees Season’s 1st Snowfall; Snow Comes 8 Days Earlier Than Average
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market
- 2024 POLLS: Ruling Camp Likely to Win Lower House Majority