Hotel Employee Found Dead with Hand and Feet Tied in Chiba Pref.
12:06 JST, November 1, 2024
CHIBA — A hotel employee in her 50s was found lying with her hands and feet tied and later confirmed dead in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, on Friday morning, police said.
According to Chiba prefectural police, the woman was discovered at the front desk by the hotel’s female manager when she arrived at work on Friday morning.
The victim’s face was swollen and she had a wound on her neck that looked like it had been made with a knife. Paramedics rushed to the hotel and confirmed her death at the scene. No weapon was found, police said.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
-
‘Doraemon’ Voice Actress Nobuyo Oyama Dies at 90; Also Voiced Katsuo in Anime ‘Sazae-san’ (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nihon Hidankyo Wins Nobel Peace Prize; Hibakusha Group Campaigns against Nuclear Weapons (UPDATE 3)
-
Typhoon Trami Forms East of Philippines, Moving Westward
-
Typhoon Kong-rey to Reach South of Japan’s Okinawa on Thursday; JWA Urges High Alert for Strong Winds, Heavy Rain
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market