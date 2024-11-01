Home>Society>Crime & Courts

Hotel Employee Found Dead with Hand and Feet Tied in Chiba Pref.

The Japan News
Chiba Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:06 JST, November 1, 2024

CHIBA — A hotel employee in her 50s was found lying with her hands and feet tied and later confirmed dead in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, on Friday morning, police said.

According to Chiba prefectural police, the woman was discovered at the front desk by the hotel’s female manager when she arrived at work on Friday morning.

The victim’s face was swollen and she had a wound on her neck that looked like it had been made with a knife. Paramedics rushed to the hotel and confirmed her death at the scene. No weapon was found, police said.

