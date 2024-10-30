Chinese Man Arrested on Suspicion of Renting Out 2,400 SIM Cards without Checking IDs; Police Investigating SIM Card Use
16:48 JST, October 30, 2024
A Chinese national was arrested on suspicion of renting out SIM cards for mobile phones without checking the identity of the renters, police said.
The Saitama prefectural police are investigating the case, with the possibility that the SIM cards may have been used in crimes.
The Chinese man, 35, residing in Nerima Ward, Tokyo, is effectively the owner of a telecommunication company that rents out SIM cards, according to the police.
He is suspected of renting out a total of 2,400 SIM cards on three occasions between June and July last year without verifying the identity of renters with a driver’s license or other ID cards, as required by law. He has admitted to the charges.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
-
‘Doraemon’ Voice Actress Nobuyo Oyama Dies at 90; Also Voiced Katsuo in Anime ‘Sazae-san’ (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nihon Hidankyo Wins Nobel Peace Prize; Hibakusha Group Campaigns against Nuclear Weapons (UPDATE 3)
-
Typhoon Trami Forms East of Philippines, Moving Westward
-
Chilean Woman under Fire after Pull-Ups on Torii Shrine Gate
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market