Tokyo High Court Ruled Civil Code, Other Regulations Unconstitutional for Not Allowing Same-Sex Marriage (Update 1)
10:45 JST, October 30, 2024 (updated at 11:14 JST)
The Tokyo High Court ruled Wednesday it is unconstitutional that the Civil Code and other regulations do not allow same-sex marriage.
However, the high court rejected the plaintiffs’ claim for compensation from the government in the lawsuit filed by same-sex couples and other people in Tokyo, as the Tokyo District Court previously did.
Six similar lawsuits have been filed nationwide since 2019, and this is the second case, following the Sapporo High Court ruling in March, where a high court ruled the current legal system of not allowing same-sex marriage to be unconstitutional.
