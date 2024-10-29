Former AKB48 Star Haruna Kojima Attacked in Tokyo; Alleged Fan is Accused of Hugging, Knocking Her Down on Street in Shibuya Ward

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Haruna Kojima in 2013

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a foreign man in his 40s on a street in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Monday on suspicion of assault for allegedly hugging and knocking down former AKB48 member and celebrity Haruna Kojima, 36. She was not injured.

According to the police, the man allegedly embraced Kojima and knocked her down at around 9 p.m. on Monday near the “Scramble” crossing in the Udagawacho district of Shibuya Ward. He has admitted, “I did grab her arm.”

Kojima was attacked just after leaving a nearby event venue. A bystander subdued the man on the spot and handed him over to the police officers, who arrived after receiving an emergency call. The foreign man is believed to be a fan of Kojima. Police are investigating the incident.