Former AKB48 Star Haruna Kojima Attacked in Tokyo; Alleged Fan is Accused of Hugging, Knocking Her Down on Street in Shibuya Ward
17:15 JST, October 29, 2024
The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a foreign man in his 40s on a street in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Monday on suspicion of assault for allegedly hugging and knocking down former AKB48 member and celebrity Haruna Kojima, 36. She was not injured.
According to the police, the man allegedly embraced Kojima and knocked her down at around 9 p.m. on Monday near the “Scramble” crossing in the Udagawacho district of Shibuya Ward. He has admitted, “I did grab her arm.”
Kojima was attacked just after leaving a nearby event venue. A bystander subdued the man on the spot and handed him over to the police officers, who arrived after receiving an emergency call. The foreign man is believed to be a fan of Kojima. Police are investigating the incident.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
-
‘Doraemon’ Voice Actress Nobuyo Oyama Dies at 90; Also Voiced Katsuo in Anime ‘Sazae-san’ (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nihon Hidankyo Wins Nobel Peace Prize; Hibakusha Group Campaigns against Nuclear Weapons (UPDATE 3)
-
Typhoon Trami Forms East of Philippines, Moving Westward
-
Chilean Woman under Fire after Pull-Ups on Torii Shrine Gate
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff