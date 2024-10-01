Taipei Group Files Suit Over Kobayashi Pharmaceutical’s Tainted Benikoji Pills; Consumer Protection Association Suing Subsidiary, Importer
12:38 JST, October 1, 2024
TAIPEI — A consumer support group in Taiwan has filed a lawsuit seeking 168 million New Taiwan dollars (¥755 million) in compensation on behalf of 55 people who complained of health problems caused by Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co.’s supplements containing benikoji red rice mold.
According to The China Times, among other media, the Consumer Protection Association in Taiwan is suing several companies, including a Kobayashi’s subsidiary and the product importer, in the Taipei district court on Friday.
